LMPD Bomb Squad to train in Crestwood

Louisville Metro Police Department
Louisville Metro Police Department(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People in Crestwood may hear detonations on Monday.

Seven detonations will be used during scheduled training for the Louisville Metro Police Department Bomb Squad.

LMPD said the training will take place near KY 329 and Interstate 71 and will be more than 1,000 yards away from any buildings.

The training is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

