LMPD Bomb Squad to train in Crestwood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – People in Crestwood may hear detonations on Monday.

Seven detonations will be used during scheduled training for the Louisville Metro Police Department Bomb Squad.

LMPD said the training will take place near KY 329 and Interstate 71 and will be more than 1,000 yards away from any buildings.

The training is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.