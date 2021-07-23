Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man accused of trying to lure girl into car in the Highlands

A man allegedly tried to lure a girl into his 90s Toyota Corolla - a red or burgundy car with a...
A man allegedly tried to lure a girl into his 90s Toyota Corolla - a red or burgundy car with a loud exhaust - in the Highlands on Tuesday evening.(LMPD)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department investigators are looking for a man accused of trying to lure a young girl into his car — a red or burgundy 90′s Toyota Corolla with a loud exhaust.

On Tuesday, at around 7:45 p.m., LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said the girl was approached by a white man in his 30s who was smoking a cigarette on Strathmoor Boulevard in the Highlands. After he told her to get into the car, she ran away to her mom, who was down the block. The man then sped off in the direction of Bardstown Road.

Ruoff said it’s believed there was a woman in the front seat.

If anyone recognizes the car or knows who the driver is should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine
Kevon Lawless
Accused killer of 3-year-old child is back in jail from home incarceration
On July 21, LMPD officers found two shooting victims in Shawnee in one area, while a third...
Girl, 16, killed in Shawnee double shooting; 15-year-old boy also hurt
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
A semi-truck and an RV were involved in a crash on I-71 North on July 21 near the Oldham...
3 hurt in major crash involving semi-truck, RV on I-71

Latest News

The West Louisville 7 and 8-year-old All-Stars are raising money to send all of the players to...
Undefeated West Louisville All-Stars heading to regional tournament
Grant Williams served 23 years for a murder in Staten Island but had his conviction vacated...
New York murder conviction vacated after 23-year sentence
The shooting was reported around 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue, according...
Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified
Ta'neasha Chappell was 23 years old when she died on July 16 at Schneck Medical Center in...
Family of Louisville woman who died in police custody hire Breonna Taylor’s family’s legal team