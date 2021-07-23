Man accused of trying to lure girl into car in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department investigators are looking for a man accused of trying to lure a young girl into his car — a red or burgundy 90′s Toyota Corolla with a loud exhaust.

On Tuesday, at around 7:45 p.m., LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said the girl was approached by a white man in his 30s who was smoking a cigarette on Strathmoor Boulevard in the Highlands. After he told her to get into the car, she ran away to her mom, who was down the block. The man then sped off in the direction of Bardstown Road.

Ruoff said it’s believed there was a woman in the front seat.

If anyone recognizes the car or knows who the driver is should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.