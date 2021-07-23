New device brings treatment option for obstructive sleep apnea patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Obstructive sleep apnea affects millions of Americans, preventing them from getting a restful night’s sleep. If untreated, it can cause serious medical problems.

For years, the most common treatment was to use a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy machine. However, lots of patients just won’t use it because it can be inconvenient and uncomfortable. Now, a new surgical technique, called Inspire, is offering new hope.

Inspire is a device that’s implanted under the collarbone and works with the Hypoglossal nerve to prevent sleep apnea.

“Patients love it,” said Dr. Kevin Potts, a otolaryngologist with UofL Physicians. “They use it. So unlike CPAP, there is not a lot of issue with tolerance of this device. So the biggest things are they like it, they use it, and it’s effective.”

Inspire has a 94% success rate and is covered by most insurance plans.

