Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

New York murder conviction vacated after 23-year sentence

Grant Williams served 23 years for a murder in Staten Island but had his conviction vacated...
Grant Williams served 23 years for a murder in Staten Island but had his conviction vacated after exculpatory evidence about the case was uncovered, the Richmond County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.(NBC News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK CITY (AP) — Richmond County District Attorney Michael McMahon announced Thursday that the conviction of a man who served 23 years for a 1996 murder will be vacated.

The conviction of Grant Williams was vacated following a review that uncovered numerous credible witnesses who testified to his innocence, WABC-TV reported.

In addition, McMahon said the review determined that the identification process used by authorities did not meet modern standards or current best practices.

The reinvestigation found that throughout the original investigation, best practices for ensuring fair and impartial justice were not followed at several points nor the duration of the prosecution.

During the reinvestigation, over 35 fact witnesses were interviewed and investigators traveled to seven states and five different correctional facilities.

“Given the overwhelming amount of exculpatory evidence presented for the first time in this review, as well as a totality of the investigative circumstances in this case, which in several instances defy what we now accept as best practices, we now believe Mr. Williams to actually be innocent and conclude that our justice system failed him,” McMahon said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine
Kevon Lawless
Accused killer of 3-year-old child is back in jail from home incarceration
On July 21, LMPD officers found two shooting victims in Shawnee in one area, while a third...
Girl, 16, killed in Shawnee double shooting; 15-year-old boy also hurt
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
A semi-truck and an RV were involved in a crash on I-71 North on July 21 near the Oldham...
3 hurt in major crash involving semi-truck, RV on I-71

Latest News

The shooting was reported around 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue, according...
Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh
Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are launching gun trafficking...
Garland vows crackdown on gun trafficking as violence surges
A violent crime waving gripping the nation has spawned new federal anti-gun trafficking forces...
Rise in gun violence births new DOJ strike forces