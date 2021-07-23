Support Local Businesses
Parolee charged in child molestation case

Jordan Sargent, 31, of Elizabethtown, Ind., was arrested July 22 by Seymour, Ind., police on three counts of child molesting. Police say the victim was 13-years-old..(Source: Jackson County, Ind. Jail)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A Bartholomew County man who is on parole has been arrested on child molesting charges after an investigation that lasted nearly three months.

Jordan Sargent, 31, of Elizabethtown, Ind., was taken into custody on July 22 by Seymour police and booked into the Jackson County Jail. He is charged with three counts of child molesting.

The investigation began on May 5 after Seymour police received information about two men who were having sex with a 13-year-old girl. The original investigation determined that just one of the men was having sex with the teen and that it had occurred in Jennings County. Because of that, the case was forwarded the Jennings County prosecutor for review.

As the investigation continued, police found evidence that Sargent, the second man who was originally cleared, had also been having sex with the teen in Bartholomew County. Evidence in that case has been sent to Bartholomew County prosecutor.

