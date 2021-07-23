Person found dead near Jeffersonville road

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A person was found dead near a road in Jeffersonville Friday morning.

A report of an unconscious person in the 60 block of Edgewood Drive was reported around 7 a.m., Jeffersonville Police Department Lt. Isaac Parker said.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the person was dead.

The name of the person has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place Saturday.

Police are classifying the case as a death investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or our anonymous tips line at 812-218-TIPS (8477.)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.