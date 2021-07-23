Support Local Businesses
Personal cell records to be obtained in case involving Kenneth Walker

Breonna Taylor and Kenneth Walker
Breonna Taylor and Kenneth Walker(Provided by Kenneth Walker via CBS News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Personal cell phone records and data will be attempted to gathered in connection to a lawsuit involving Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker.

Judge Brian C. Edwards signed an order stating complete copies of all cell phone digital downloads/data extraction for phones assigned to various Commonwealth of Kentucky defendants.

FULL COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

A motion to quash the subpoenas asking for personal phone records filed by Metro Government was denied.

Walker was dating Taylor and was with her when she was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police Department officers on March 13, 2020.

When officers entered Taylor’s apartment, Walker fired a shot that hit one of the officers. He was initially charged in the shooting, but charges against him were dropped.

