Rand Paul, John Yarmuth tee it up for charity

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Republican Senator Rand Paul and Democratic Representative John Yarmuth joined forces Friday for a bipartisan charity golf match.

The two congressmen teed up at Valhalla Golf Club.

Two charities were set to split $10,000, depending on who won between the two.

Paul and Yarmuth went head to head in a round of golf.

Paul is no stranger to bi-partisan sports. He’s a regular at the congressional baseball game.

“We’ve had a lot of fun playing in that game going back and forth,” Paul said. “We had that one tragedy, of the shooting, but that year, in the midst of that tragedy, we raised a million and a half dollars for the Boys and Girls Club of DC.”

Yarmuth, who both congressmen agree is the better golfer, said sports used to be a way to avoid politics, but citing NFL players who refuse to get vaccinated, he said that’s not always the case anymore.

“It kind of tarnishes sports,” Yarmuth said. “It has no business in sports, but everything is politicized these days.”

The cross-aisle matchup was only focused on helping two local charities: WHAS Crusade for Children and the West End Boys School.

Junior Bridgeman, former UofL Basketball star turned businessman, said charities like those can really help the city and beyond.

“With the love that they get and the education, I think we can really make difference with what’s going on not just here in Louisville, but in the world,” Bridgeman, who has become a big advocate for the West End School, said.

Bridgeman was teamed up with Paul. WHAS Radio’s Terry Meiners filled out Yarmuth’s team.

The winning congressman’s charity got 75% of the money.

