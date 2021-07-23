Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It depends on your situation, but masking in public can provide another layer of protection and help prevent the virus from spreading to others who aren’t protected.

An easing of safety precautions and the large number of people who remain unvaccinated in many regions are contributing to the spread of cases around the world.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not changed its advice that fully vaccinated people can safely go without masks in most situations. But Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency’s director, said local decisions on mask mandates could vary depending on vaccination levels and whether there’s a surge.

Los Angeles County recently started requiring residents to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, for example, and officials in New Orleans are urging people to do the same.

Though COVID-19 vaccines greatly reduce the chance of severe illness and death and remain effective against variants, some experts said wearing a mask is a reasonable precaution since it’s still possible to get infected.

Masking could also help prevent the spread of the virus to children too young for vaccination and people with weak immune systems.

“Personally, I continue to wear a mask when going into public spaces outside of my household, both for my own protection and for the sake of my community,” said virus researcher Angela Rasmussen of the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at the University of Saskatchewan.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, said a “belt-and-suspenders” approach also makes sense for people who are older or have health issues and are more vulnerable to getting severely ill if infected.

“I’m pretty healthy, but I do have gray hair. So when I go out to the supermarket, I’m masked,” Schaffner said.

___

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this series. Submit them at: FactCheck@AP.org. Read more here:

What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?

What should I know about the delta variant?

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD Chief Erika Shields and other LMPD officers went door-to-door on July 22 on Cecil Avenue...
Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified
Two shootings on Cecil Avenue led to three teenagers being shot. One of them is now dead.
3 teens shot, 2 fatally; 16-year-old homicide victims identified
On July 21, LMPD officers found two shooting victims in Shawnee in one area, while a third...
Girl, 16, killed in Shawnee double shooting; 15-year-old boy also hurt
Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine
Kevon Lawless
Accused killer of 3-year-old child is back in jail from home incarceration

Latest News

Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were shot Wednesday night near Cecil Avenue and Market Street....
3 teens shot, 2 fatally; 16-year-old homicide victims identified
Thursday evening, July 22, 2020
Thursday evening, July 22, 2020
On Thursday, roughly two dozens people came to Cole's Place to talk about the city's recent...
Cole’s Place reopens to host community conversation on gun violence
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Family of Louisville woman who died in police custody hire Breonna Taylor’s family’s legal team
LMPD Chief Erika Shields and other LMPD officers went door-to-door on July 22 on Cecil Avenue...
Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified