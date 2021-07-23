St. Louis Co. mask mandate returns Monday
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A mask mandate will return to the county on Monday, July 26.
According to St. Louis County officials, masks will be required indoors in the county regardless of vaccination status.
They said this is due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and the spread of the Delta variant.
On July 21, the county issued a health advisory due to increasing cases of COVID-19.
