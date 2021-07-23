Support Local Businesses
Undefeated West Louisville All-Stars heading to regional tournament

The West Louisville 7 and 8-year-old All-Stars are raising money to send all of the players to the Babe Ruth Baseball regional tournament in Indiana.(Sponsor 4 Success)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The West Louisville 7 and 8-year-old All-Stars will be playing in a big baseball tournament this weekend — the Babe Ruth Baseball regional tournament in Indiana.

Thursday marked the team’s last practice at Shawnee Park before hitting the road on the road Friday.

Coach Howard Jones has been coaching baseball for more than three decades. He said he prides himself on teaching both the fundamentals of the sport and life lessons.

“They’ll remember this for the rest of their lives,” Jones said. “I want them to remember this then put his back into the community so other kids can do it.”

Having gone undefeated in the regular season, the West Louisville 7 and 8-year-old All-Stars are raising money to make sure they can all attend the tournament. Donate to their fundraising campaign by clicking here.

