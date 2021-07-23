Support Local Businesses
Yorkie saves child from coyote attack

By CTV Network staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TORONTO (CTV Network) -The bravery of a tiny dog protecting its 10-year-old owner from a coyote was caught on camera.

A Yorkshire terrier, a breed that generally weighs from five to seven pounds, took on a wild animal several times its size.

The surveillance footage shows Lily Kwan scream for help while pulling Macy, her 6-year-old rescue Yorkie, by the leash while a coyote chases them.

The 10-year-old had recently seen postings of warnings that a coyote was chasing kids in the neighborhood.

“I thought, ‘Am I next, what is going to happen to me?’” Lily said.

She says she had to drop the leash because Macy would not follow her.

“I ran to the sidewalk and started screaming for help, and no one heard me,” she said. “I just saw this coyote trying to attack my dog, and I tried to ring people’s door bells and knock on people’s doors. But this one neighbor actually let me in.”

Macy turns around and confronts the coyote, protecting Lily, the video shows.

“She’s a super brave dog,” Lily said. “I love her so much, and I just thought this tiny dog could protect this huge human being, trying to fight off this huge coyote.”

Macy was in the ICU at the vet Tuesday, having surgery to treat multiple puncture wounds from the wild animal. The dog is expected to make a full recovery.

Lily’s mom was out but has since seen the video.

“My dog would do anything for our family, so I’m actually not surprised that she did that,” Dorothy Kwan said.

She says she is shocked at the boldness of the coyote.

“I would never guess that a coyote, you know, would come out during the day and especially with someone screaming and yelling it still was not fazed,” Dorothy Kwan said. “It just kept coming after her and our dog, you know, despite all the yelling. It was quite aggressive.”

Dorothy Kwan says there were other coyote sightings in the neighborhood. She was told the ministry is tracking the coyotes with electronic collars.

She says she is frustrated no one will trap them but feels lucky Macy survived and protected Lily.

“She’s our little hero,” Dorothy Kwan said.

After surgery, the little hero is facing a costly vet bill. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help pay the bills and has already raised $10,000.

There’s no word on the final vet bill. Canada’s free healthcare plan does not apply to pets.

