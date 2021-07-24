Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

COVID-19 patient released from hospital after spending 89 days there

Covid-19 patient released from hospital after fighting COVID-19 for more than 80 days
Covid-19 patient released from hospital after fighting COVID-19 for more than 80 days(None)
By Ethan Stein
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kathy Folkers left UnityPoint-St. Lukes Hospital on Friday with a round of applause after fighting COVID-19.

Folkers spent 89 days at the facility after she first checked in, thinking she broke her ribs. Then, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent the next 88 days fighting the virus. Her family said me she couldn’t talk for more than two months when she was in the hospital. They also said she went in and out of the intensive care unit multiple times.

Folkers said it was an emotional moment saying goodbye to those taking care of her.

”I just cried,” Folkers said. “I’m just thankful for them for all they’ve done for me because it’s been a long road, it’s been a long road.”

Folkers said she’s most excited to see her cat. She said she rescued it about six months ago.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Haydens, a Louisville family full of healthcare workers, nearly escaped the pandemic...
Louisville family diagnosed with COVID-19 after vaccination
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Police are classifying the case as a death investigation.
Person found dead near Jeffersonville road
Ny’lah Linear (right), 16, died in a shooting on Cecil Avenue.
‘16 years wasn’t enough’: Mother describes holding dying teen daughter after she was shot
LMPD confirmed officers were initially called to the 100 block of North 42nd Street just after...
LMPD: Barricaded subject arrested after multi-hour standoff with SWAT

Latest News

2-hear-old Hailie Henderson has a disorder called Apert Syndrome.
Family of LaGrange toddler with rare skeletal disorder raising awareness on condition
2-hear-old Hailie Henderson has a disorder called Apert Syndrome.
Family of LaGrange toddler with rare skeletal disorder raising awareness on condition
A mask mandate will return to St. Louis County on Monday, July 26.
St. Louis Co. mask mandate returns Monday
The most common treatment for obstructive sleep apnea was to use a continuous positive airway...
New device brings treatment option for obstructive sleep apnea patients