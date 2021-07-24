Support Local Businesses
Deputies continue search for missing 15-year-old boy

Lawrence Deaver, 15, was last seen at his Burton home on July 9, Beaufort County deputies say.
Lawrence Deaver, 15, was last seen at his Burton home on July 9, Beaufort County deputies say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen who disappeared two weeks ago.

Lawrence Deaver, 15, was last seen on the morning of July 9 at his Hosea Road home in Burton, deputies say.

Deputies say they received tips he has been seen in the Roseida Road area of Burton, but he remains missing. \




He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

