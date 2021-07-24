Deputies continue search for missing 15-year-old boy
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen who disappeared two weeks ago.
Lawrence Deaver, 15, was last seen on the morning of July 9 at his Hosea Road home in Burton, deputies say.
Deputies say they received tips he has been seen in the Roseida Road area of Burton, but he remains missing. \
He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
