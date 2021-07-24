Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Heat and humidity increase with storms for some

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mainly dry overnight - small downpour chance near Seymour & North Vernon, IN
  • Scattered strong storms erupt on the radar Sunday afternoon
  • Hot and dry most of the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll stay mainly dry overnight, with the only exception being our far northern counties of Southern Indiana near Seymour, where a quick downpour is possible toward sunrise Sunday. Lows will be in the muggy mid 70s tonight.

After a small morning shower chance, scattered storms will light up the radar in the afternoon as a cold front pushes in from the north. Some of these storms could become briefly strong. High temps will be in the 90s with heat index values near 100.

Scattered storms will become less widespread in coverage as we get closer to sunset Sunday evening, leaving us with drier weather for most by the overnight hours.

Lows will only get down into the mid 70s once again by Monday morning. Monday’s storm chance looks even lower as the cold front pushes south of our area.

We’ll see a small shower chance in the morning south of Louisville followed by an even smaller storm chance in the afternoon in Southern Kentucky. Highs will be in the 90s.

