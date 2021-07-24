Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Heat wave builds with few rain chances

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Full Buck Moon tonight - Saturn & Jupiter also visible
  • Heat and humidity build for the weekend
  • Rain chances stay low - highest at 40% Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mild temperatures overnight with lows in the 60s for most under a mainly clear sky. Look up to see the Full Buck Moon, which will be fullest at 10:36 p.m. You’ll also see Saturn, closest to the moon, and Jupiter in the night sky if you look up.

Here comes the heat! Highs in the lower 90s arrive Saturday with partly sunny skies. Little relief expected with the exceptions of a slow increase in humidity and an isolated thunderstorm chance.

Skies will remain partly cloudy to mostly clear Saturday night with lows only getting down to the lower to middle 70s.

A round of scattered storms is possible Sunday morning followed by another chance later in the evening. Highs will soar into the mid 90s in some locations between the rounds of storms.

Temperatures may dip a few degrees on Monday back into the lower 90s, but the heat and humidity will linger. In fact, continue to build through next week with low rain chances. The heat index will likely soar closer to 100 degrees at times mid to late week.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

