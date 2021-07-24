Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Governor to skip Kentucky’s Fancy Farm picnic

Gov. Andy Beshear has said he intends to seek a second term in 2023.
Gov. Andy Beshear has said he intends to seek a second term in 2023.(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear will skip next month’s Fancy Farm picnic — where prominent Kentucky politicians grill one another in the sweltering heat before heckling partisan crowds.

Since it’s an off-year for elections, the governor will spend the weekend with his family, Beshear spokesman Sebastian Kitchen said Friday. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman also will skip the event, and instead will be doing volunteer work alongside her family, he said.

“Fancy Farm is a great tradition and we’re committed to returning in the near future,” Kitchen said in the statement.

The absence of the only two Democrats currently holding statewide office in Kentucky will make the political speaking even more lopsided in favor of Republicans.

Confirmed speakers so far include Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer and several statewide GOP officeholders and local Republican lawmakers, said Steven Elder, chairman of the picnic’s political speaking. The status for Republican U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul are listed as “pending” by picnic organizers, as the Senate’s schedule remains uncertain. Paul will be on next year’s ballot in seeking a third Senate term.

Beshear has said he intends to seek a second term in 2023.

It’s not the first time a governor has bypassed the bluegrass state’s premiere political spectacle. Beshear’s predecessor, Republican Matt Bevin, also skipped the picnic. Elder expressed disappointment Friday that Beshear will be absent but said the event will go on.

“Our picnic is ultimately a fundraiser for our local parish and a homecoming of sorts for the families in the area,” he said. “We are saddened by not having our governor attend, but the picnic will continue on for the 141st event just as we have since 1880.”

The picnic — also known for its barbecue — draws large crowds and is set for Aug. 7 in the far western Kentucky community of Fancy Farm. Last year’s picnic was scaled back and the political speeches were canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The political showdown is a rite of passage for statewide candidates in Kentucky.

Though he’s not attending, the governor is urging anyone planning to attend the picnic to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Kitchen said. Coronavirus cases are rising again in Kentucky, with the growing prevalence of the delta variant.

Picnic organizers are committed to following all recommended federal and state guidelines, Elder said, adding that “we will continue monitoring and adjust as needed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Haydens, a Louisville family full of healthcare workers, nearly escaped the pandemic...
Louisville family diagnosed with COVID-19 after vaccination
Police are classifying the case as a death investigation.
Person found dead near Jeffersonville road
A man allegedly tried to lure a girl into his 90s Toyota Corolla - a red or burgundy car with a...
Man accused of trying to lure girl into car in the Highlands
LMPD Chief Erika Shields and other LMPD officers went door-to-door on July 22 on Cecil Avenue...
Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified
Jordan Sargent, 31, of Elizabethtown, Ind., was arrested July 22 by Seymour, Ind., police on...
Parolee charged in child molestation case

Latest News

Friday night, July 23, 2020
Friday night, July 23, 2020
LMPD Chief Erika Shields said she’s confident the Gun Violence Intervention (GVI) program will...
LMPD announces Gun Violence Intervention plan to help prevent more shootings
For the first time in its 30-year history, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is off limits to...
Bardstown residents complain of being left out of revamped Kentucky Bourbon Festival
2-hear-old Hailie Henderson has a disorder called Apert Syndrome.
Family of LaGrange toddler with rare skeletal disorder raising awareness on condition
16-year-old Michelle Moore was shot and killed Thursday on Cecil Avenue, hours after another...
‘Nobody was prepared to lose her’: Loved ones grieve 16-year-old Cecil Avenue shooting victim