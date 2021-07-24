Support Local Businesses
‘I haven’t forgotten her’: Sister of dismembered woman still without answers in double murder-suicide

Michael Murray is suspected of killing 39-year-old Nicole Murray and 33-year-old Brittany Wilson before killing himself.(WAVE 3 News)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When a loved one is violently taken, the pain from that loss often doesn’t go away. Now two years later, there are few answers about what happened in a brutal double murder-suicide case in Louisville.

Brittany Wilson was a mother of four. Her older sister, Cortney Litsey, misses her every day.

“She was amazing and funny,” Litsey said. “I’m still in shock, still.”

On July 23, 2019, Litsey got a phone call she wasn’t expecting.

“It was 1:36 p.m., a friend called and said hey, you need to call the LaRue County Sheriff’s Department I think something bad happened to Brittany,” Litsey said.

Wilson’s body was found dismembered in a freezer.  Police believe the 33-year-old was first murdered at home on Ashby Lane in the Valley Station area in Louisville before her body was moved to LaRue County.

“This is the kind of thing you see on crime TV shows that you don’t ever think happens to you,” Litsey said.

At that LaRue County scene, police also found another woman, 39-year-old Nicole Murray, of New Haven. She was shot and killed and found inside a car on the property.

The man who confessed to both murders, 40-year old Michael Murray, of Louisville, set a mobile home on fire and killed himself, according to police.

What troubles Cortney, is the brutal way her sister was killed. Parts of her body were never found.

“We’re still looking for her, we haven’t found all of her,” Litsey said. “If she saw me crying, she would try to do something to make me laugh.”

Litsey wiped away the tears, holding on to the memories that make her smile.

“Go swimming at my aunt’s house and jump in the pool with all this Aqua Net hairspray and it would run down her face and get in her eyes and I would get in trouble,” Litsey said. “I would use all my cousin Bobby Jo’s hairspray, but it didn’t matter because I was the one that did her hair.”

“I still visit her where she is,” Litsey said. “I want her to look down from heavens and see that I haven’t forgotten her.”

Litsey also had a message to anyone who is a victim of domestic violence to get out and get help.

For domestic violence assistance in the state of Kentucky, visit the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence website. In Indiana, visit the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence website.

