Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘It’s insane’: $20K prototype trash can discussed for San Francisco

By KPIX staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:49 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - The city of San Francisco could spend $20,000 on a trash can.

It could be the first of thousands like it, but officials say others would cost less.

In the current cans around the city, trash goes in, but much too often comes out.

“They go looking for drugs. They go looking for things to recycle,” said resident Isaac Stevens. “In the neighborhood I live in, they bust them open. They pull things out, and sometimes they get too full.”

Sleeker designed bins with sensors alerting crews when they’re almost full will be more tamper-resistant, block rodents out and keep sidewalks cleaner.

Many, including Matt Haney with the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, think $20,000 for a trash can sounds ridiculous.

“It’s insane,” said Fred, a city resident.

The costly cans even flaunt designer names.

Finalist one is the Salt and Pepper; two: the Slim Silhouette; and three: the Soft Square. All featuring roll-out liners or toters that can be mechanically lifted instead of manually taken out.

Why are doing this rather than putting out a bunch of different cans that are already produced that are much cheaper?” Haney said at a hearing.

The Department of Public Works installed 3,000 green cans in the ’90s. They currently cost around $1,200.

Even they admit the price tag is an expensive for the new prototype but promise the cost will go down once it is mass produced.

Department of Public Works acting director Alaric Degrafinried said his goal is for the city to have the best trash cans in the world.

“I want us to be, frankly, the model for other cities - Portland, New York, Sydney or any other city in the world - to come and to take our cans or model their cans after ours,” Degrafinried said.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Haydens, a Louisville family full of healthcare workers, nearly escaped the pandemic...
Louisville family diagnosed with COVID-19 after vaccination
Police are classifying the case as a death investigation.
Person found dead near Jeffersonville road
A man allegedly tried to lure a girl into his 90s Toyota Corolla - a red or burgundy car with a...
Man accused of trying to lure girl into car in the Highlands
LMPD Chief Erika Shields and other LMPD officers went door-to-door on July 22 on Cecil Avenue...
Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified
Jordan Sargent, 31, of Elizabethtown, Ind., was arrested July 22 by Seymour, Ind., police on...
Parolee charged in child molestation case

Latest News

Friday night, July 23, 2020
Friday night, July 23, 2020
For the first time in its 30-year history, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is off limits to...
Bardstown residents complain of being left out of revamped Kentucky Bourbon Festival
LMPD Chief Erika Shields said she’s confident the Gun Violence Intervention (GVI) program will...
LMPD announces Gun Violence Intervention plan to help prevent more shootings
16-year-old Michelle Moore was shot and killed Thursday on Cecil Avenue, hours after another...
‘Nobody was prepared to lose her’: Loved ones grieve 16-year-old Cecil Avenue shooting victim
2-hear-old Hailie Henderson has a disorder called Apert Syndrome.
Family of LaGrange toddler with rare skeletal disorder raising awareness on condition