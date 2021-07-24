LMPD announces Gun Violence Intervention plan to help prevent more shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the latest LMPD On The Record podcast, Chief Erika Shields said she’s confident the Gun Violence Intervention (GVI) program will slow down the increased gunplay.

“It’s taking the information we get from shootings and saying, OK, we know we have this one path where we’re pursuing arrest warrants, we’re investigating, but what about the other path of how do we insert ourselves into what’s occurring in this group violence where we know it’s going to be retaliation to prevent the next shooting?” Shields said.

To help keep track of victims and retaliation, Shields said the department meets weekly to review that week’s fatal and non-fatal shootings. She also said she’s confident the GVI program will become a national model.

GVI mimics No More Red Dots, a program created by Louisville native Dr. Eddie Woods.

“We get a notification on every shooting that happens in the city,” Woods said of No More Red Dots. “So, what we do, we use group me to deploy folks to the area as needed and the primary thing we’re trying to do is to get a feel for what the retaliation possibilities are and how we can slow that part down.”

Woods launched his program nearly 30 years ago, but he said he’s proud of LMPD for taking it a step further.

He said people who can commit violent crimes are willing to change and hopes 2021 will be the last year of painful, record-breaking numbers.

