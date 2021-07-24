Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Barricaded subject arrested after multi-hour standoff with SWAT

LMPD confirmed officers were initially called to the 100 block of North 42nd Street just after...
LMPD confirmed officers were initially called to the 100 block of North 42nd Street just after noon regarding criminal activity.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a barricaded suspect has been taken into custody after a multi-hour standoff with SWAT and the Hostage Negotiations Team.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said one man had been taken into custody around 5 p.m.

Smiley confirmed officers were initially called to the 100 block of North 42nd Street just after noon regarding criminal activity.

At the location, one man within the residence refused to cooperate and exit the residence, and SWAT and HNT were called to assist police. They arrived shortly before 1 p.m.

The man was the sole occupant within the residence, LMPD confirmed.

Charges are currently pending at this time, investigation is ongoing by LMPD at this time.

