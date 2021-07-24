LMPD reduces on-duty staffing for special events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police announced the department is scaling back on-duty staff for special events and large gatherings due to staffing shortages.

In an announcement from Metro’s Emergency Management Agency on Friday, most special events will no longer be fully staffed in an “on duty” capacity, but Metro-operated events such as WorldFest and Light Up Louisville will continue to be staffed by officers.

Back in March, the River City Fraternal Order of Police told WAVE 3 News there were just over 1,000 officers on the force, and that LMPD has not met staffing requirements in around 18 years.

New guidelines set in 2017 by the city of Louisville worked to reduce the levels of LMPD involvement in special events, and encouraged event organizers to increase volunteer participation for safety positions or to use private security companies, MetroSafe said.

Metro Council-sponsored events, as well as events with enhanced security risks, such as the Kentucky Derby or Kentucky Derby Festival events will also be covered by LMPD. Metro ordinance said LMPD will recoup overtime costs from Churchill Downs relating to security for Thurby, the Kentucky Oaks, and the Kentucky Derby.

“We value our community partnerships, which help strengthen the safety of our communities, but LMPD staffing issues require this change,” EMA Director Jody Meiman said in a release. “We know change can be difficult, but EMA and LMPD remain committed to remaining a strong partner throughout the process.”

Event organizers will still be required to apply for a permit through EMA’s Special Events team, which will provide planning and supervision alongside organizers and third-party security teams, to ensure all safety and security standards are met.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

