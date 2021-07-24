Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD reduces on-duty staffing for special events

Most special events will no longer be fully staffed in an “on duty” capacity, according to...
Most special events will no longer be fully staffed in an “on duty” capacity, according to Metro's Emergency Management Agency on Friday.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police announced the department is scaling back on-duty staff for special events and large gatherings due to staffing shortages.

In an announcement from Metro’s Emergency Management Agency on Friday, most special events will no longer be fully staffed in an “on duty” capacity, but Metro-operated events such as WorldFest and Light Up Louisville will continue to be staffed by officers.

Back in March, the River City Fraternal Order of Police told WAVE 3 News there were just over 1,000 officers on the force, and that LMPD has not met staffing requirements in around 18 years.

New guidelines set in 2017 by the city of Louisville worked to reduce the levels of LMPD involvement in special events, and encouraged event organizers to increase volunteer participation for safety positions or to use private security companies, MetroSafe said.

Metro Council-sponsored events, as well as events with enhanced security risks, such as the Kentucky Derby or Kentucky Derby Festival events will also be covered by LMPD. Metro ordinance said LMPD will recoup overtime costs from Churchill Downs relating to security for Thurby, the Kentucky Oaks, and the Kentucky Derby.

“We value our community partnerships, which help strengthen the safety of our communities, but LMPD staffing issues require this change,” EMA Director Jody Meiman said in a release. “We know change can be difficult, but EMA and LMPD remain committed to remaining a strong partner throughout the process.”

Event organizers will still be required to apply for a permit through EMA’s Special Events team, which will provide planning and supervision alongside organizers and third-party security teams, to ensure all safety and security standards are met.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Haydens, a Louisville family full of healthcare workers, nearly escaped the pandemic...
Louisville family diagnosed with COVID-19 after vaccination
Police are classifying the case as a death investigation.
Person found dead near Jeffersonville road
A man allegedly tried to lure a girl into his 90s Toyota Corolla - a red or burgundy car with a...
Man accused of trying to lure girl into car in the Highlands
Jordan Sargent, 31, of Elizabethtown, Ind., was arrested July 22 by Seymour, Ind., police on...
Parolee charged in child molestation case
LMPD Chief Erika Shields and other LMPD officers went door-to-door on July 22 on Cecil Avenue...
Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified

Latest News

LMPD Chief Erika Shields said she’s confident the Gun Violence Intervention (GVI) program will...
LMPD announces Gun Violence Intervention plan to help prevent more shootings
16-year-old Michelle Moore was shot and killed Thursday on Cecil Avenue, hours after another...
‘Nobody was prepared to lose her’: Loved ones grieve 16-year-old Cecil Avenue shooting victim
Chief Erika Shields announces a program she's confident will slow down Louisville's violent...
LMPD announces Gun Violence Intervention plan to help prevent more shootings
Michelle Moore, 16, was shot and killed Thursday morning on Cecil Avenue, just hours after...
‘Nobody was prepared to lose her’: Loved ones grieve 16-year-old Cecil Avenue shooting victim