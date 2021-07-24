LMPD: SWAT called to residence after male subject refuses to leave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed they are working with SWAT and the Hostage Negotiations Team after a possible suspect refuses to leave a residence.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed officers were initially called to the 100 block of North 42nd Street just after noon regarding criminal activity.

At the location, one man within the residence refused to cooperate and exit the residence, and SWAT and HNT were called to assist police. They arrived shortly before 1 p.m.

The man is currently the sole occupant within the residence, LMPD confirmed.

Smiley said people are advised to avoid the area until further notice. No other information was provided at this time.

