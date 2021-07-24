Multiple confrontations involving LMDC inmates leads to staff injuries, officials confirm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three separate incidents happening within a 12-hour period at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections leads to multiple staff injuries, officials confirmed Saturday afternoon.

According to LMDC assistant director Steve Durham, the first incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday, where a corrections officer injured his hand during an incident with a disruptive inmate. The officer was sent to the hospital for medical care.

On Saturday at 1:45 a.m., another officer also injured his hand during an incident with the same disruptive inmate, according to Durham. That officer was also sent to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Following the incidents, the inmate had made comments that led to him being placed under mental health observation by health care providers within LMDC. The offender was also treated for minor injuries.

Another incident occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday, where a special management inmate assaulted an officer by throwing bodily fluids at the officer. The officer received medical treatment as part of LMDC practice regarding exposure to bodily fluids.

All officers have been treated and released, Durham confirmed, stating all officers within Metro Corrections have been trained on de-escalation techniques.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.