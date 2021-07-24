Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Multiple confrontations involving LMDC inmates leads to staff injuries, officials confirm

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three separate incidents happening within a 12-hour period at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections leads to multiple staff injuries, officials confirmed Saturday afternoon.

According to LMDC assistant director Steve Durham, the first incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday, where a corrections officer injured his hand during an incident with a disruptive inmate. The officer was sent to the hospital for medical care.

On Saturday at 1:45 a.m., another officer also injured his hand during an incident with the same disruptive inmate, according to Durham. That officer was also sent to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Following the incidents, the inmate had made comments that led to him being placed under mental health observation by health care providers within LMDC. The offender was also treated for minor injuries.

Another incident occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday, where a special management inmate assaulted an officer by throwing bodily fluids at the officer. The officer received medical treatment as part of LMDC practice regarding exposure to bodily fluids.

All officers have been treated and released, Durham confirmed, stating all officers within Metro Corrections have been trained on de-escalation techniques.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Haydens, a Louisville family full of healthcare workers, nearly escaped the pandemic...
Louisville family diagnosed with COVID-19 after vaccination
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Police are classifying the case as a death investigation.
Person found dead near Jeffersonville road
Ny’lah Linear (right), 16, died in a shooting on Cecil Avenue.
‘16 years wasn’t enough’: Mother describes holding dying teen daughter after she was shot
LMPD confirmed officers were initially called to the 100 block of North 42nd Street just after...
LMPD: Barricaded subject arrested after multi-hour standoff with SWAT

Latest News

LMPD confirmed officers were initially called to the 100 block of North 42nd Street just after...
LMPD: Barricaded subject arrested after multi-hour standoff with SWAT
Michael Murray is suspected of killing 39-year-old Nicole Murray and 33-year-old Brittany...
‘I haven’t forgotten her’: Sister of dismembered woman still without answers in double murder-suicide
Most special events will no longer be fully staffed in an “on duty” capacity, according to...
LMPD reduces on-duty staffing for special events
LMPD Chief Erika Shields said she’s confident the Gun Violence Intervention (GVI) program will...
LMPD announces Gun Violence Intervention plan to help prevent more shootings