‘Nobody was prepared to lose her’: Loved ones grieve 16-year-old Cecil Avenue shooting victim

Michelle Moore, 16, was shot and killed Thursday morning on Cecil Avenue, just hours after...
Michelle Moore, 16, was shot and killed Thursday morning on Cecil Avenue, just hours after another teenage girl was killed on the same block.(Family photo)
By Nick Picht
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Grief comes in many forms. For some, it comes in the form of anger, but for others, it’s guilt. For the family and friends of 16-year-old Michelle Moore, grief came in the form of tears on Friday.

“I love her, and I’m sorry for everything that happened to her,” Moore’s friend, Jada Dixon, said.

Moore, 16, was shot and killed around 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Moore and rushed her to University of Louisville Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Just hours prior, another 16-year-old girl was shot and killed in the same block of Cecil Avenue.

Police have not announced if the two shootings are connected, and no suspect have been arrested.

(Story continues below photo)

“Michelle was everybody’s baby,” Moore’s sister, Aaron Ruffin, said. “I don’t know how to explain it. My little sister was just sweet. She was loving. She was annoying as hell, but she was funny as hell, you feel me. I don’t know how to explain the loss, because nobody was prepared to lose her — none of us.”

Ruffin told WAVE 3 News her sister was smart, funny and determined to graduate college. She said the two planned to start several businesses together after graduation.

Moore’s friends called her loyal and beautiful.

“I just want to say that she didn’t deserve nothing that happened to her and she was the sweetest, most goofiest friend I ever had,” Dixon said.

Moore’s family has organized a GoFundMe page, hoping to raise enough money to bring her body back to Columbus, Ohio to be buried.

