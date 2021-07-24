Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Parkland

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information to investigators.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot Friday night in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Virginia Avenue near the corner of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive.

The victim’s injuries are not considered serious, but he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His name and age were not disclosed.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information on the shooting to investigators.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD Chief Erika Shields and other LMPD officers went door-to-door on July 22 on Cecil Avenue...
Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified
The Haydens, a Louisville family full of healthcare workers, nearly escaped the pandemic...
Louisville family diagnosed with COVID-19 after vaccination
Two shootings on Cecil Avenue led to three teenagers being shot. One of them is now dead.
3 teens shot, 2 fatally; 16-year-old homicide victims identified
On July 21, LMPD officers found two shooting victims in Shawnee in one area, while a third...
Girl, 16, killed in Shawnee double shooting; 15-year-old boy also hurt
Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine

Latest News

Sweet Peaches reopened Friday following renovations.
West Louisville business incubator molding minds, improving skills of entrepreneurs
The owner of a blighted home in Portland was asked by WAVE 3 News if he has tried to clean up...
Complaints of rats, trash, squatters overtake areas of Portland neighborhood
Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. John Yarmuth teed it up for charity.
Rand Paul, John Yarmuth tee it up for charity
FILE PHOTO - A general view of Progressive Field and downtown Cleveland before Game One of the...
Indians announce decision to change team name to Cleveland Guardians