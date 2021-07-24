Shooting investigation underway in Parkland
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot Friday night in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Virginia Avenue near the corner of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive.
The victim’s injuries are not considered serious, but he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
His name and age were not disclosed.
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information on the shooting to investigators.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.