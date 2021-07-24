Shooting investigation underway in Parkland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot Friday night in Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Virginia Avenue near the corner of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive.

The victim’s injuries are not considered serious, but he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His name and age were not disclosed.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give any information on the shooting to investigators.

