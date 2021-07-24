Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Students run hotline for grieving pet owners

By WCVB staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, Mass. (WCVB) - Grieving the loss of a pet? You may be surprised to learn there’s a nationwide hotline that could help.

It’s offered by the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University.

For the last 25 years, the school has been offering a free service for anyone in the country that many have never heard of.

“People sometimes are really at loss to even function, not going to work. They’re tearful all the time, and they’re reaching out for help,” said Eric Richman, a clinical social worker at Tufts.

The hotline is run by students who make it clear they are not trained therapist or counselors. They are looking to practice communication skills and learn about the empathy it takes to be a vet, like fourth-year student Meghan Hanlon.

“I’ve taken calls from people and had people that I’ve talked to multiple times,” Hanlon said.

Richman said they deal a lot with children who’ve lost an animal.

“It’s usually their first experience with loss and death, and if handled correctly it can be really powerful, positive one for them,” he said.

While most of the calls are for dogs and cats, the students hear about all types of animals and those calls have doubled since the pandemic.

“Because of COVID they were even more isolated, and their pet provided that sense of security and connection,” Richman said.

The hotline usually operates during the school year Monday through Friday from 6-9 p.m.

Some pet owners may be uncomfortable admitting to friends and family how much the loss of their companion affects them, but the students at Tufts want everyone to know they’re here to listen.

“You never always know the right thing to say, but people are always so glad to have someone listen to them,” Hanlon said. “And I think that the most important thing is letting them talk and work through grief that they’re dealing with.”

The pet loss support hotline number is 508-839-7966.

Copyright 2021 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Haydens, a Louisville family full of healthcare workers, nearly escaped the pandemic...
Louisville family diagnosed with COVID-19 after vaccination
Police are classifying the case as a death investigation.
Person found dead near Jeffersonville road
A man allegedly tried to lure a girl into his 90s Toyota Corolla - a red or burgundy car with a...
Man accused of trying to lure girl into car in the Highlands
LMPD Chief Erika Shields and other LMPD officers went door-to-door on July 22 on Cecil Avenue...
Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified
Jordan Sargent, 31, of Elizabethtown, Ind., was arrested July 22 by Seymour, Ind., police on...
Parolee charged in child molestation case

Latest News

Friday night, July 23, 2020
Friday night, July 23, 2020
LMPD Chief Erika Shields said she’s confident the Gun Violence Intervention (GVI) program will...
LMPD announces Gun Violence Intervention plan to help prevent more shootings
For the first time in its 30-year history, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is off limits to...
Bardstown residents complain of being left out of revamped Kentucky Bourbon Festival
2-hear-old Hailie Henderson has a disorder called Apert Syndrome.
Family of LaGrange toddler with rare skeletal disorder raising awareness on condition
16-year-old Michelle Moore was shot and killed Thursday on Cecil Avenue, hours after another...
‘Nobody was prepared to lose her’: Loved ones grieve 16-year-old Cecil Avenue shooting victim