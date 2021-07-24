Team USA women’s basketball earns back-to-back wins over No. 1 France, Mongolia
Team USA women’s basketball upsets against No. 1 ranked France
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday morning, Team USA won against No. 1 ranked France in the 3x3 women’s basketball.
Team USA won with a 17-10 final score.
Princeton’s Jackie Young scored one point and grabbed four rebounds. Click here to read the box score.
First Lady Jill Biden attended the game.
17-10 Win! So proud of you @usab3x3! #Olympics https://t.co/81S8uFfBpr— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) July 24, 2021
Team USA played against Mongolia, with a final score 21-9.
