Team USA women’s basketball earns back-to-back wins over No. 1 France, Mongolia

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday morning, Team USA won against No. 1 ranked France in the 3x3 women’s basketball.

Team USA won with a 17-10 final score.

Princeton’s Jackie Young scored one point and grabbed four rebounds. Click here to read the box score.

First Lady Jill Biden attended the game.

Team USA played against Mongolia, with a final score 21-9.

