‘Vax That Thang Up’: Uptown Charlotte nightclub offering free drink for proof of vaccination

The nightclub is offering guests a free White Claw drink in exchange for displaying proof of vaccination.
By Alex Giles
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Next Friday night, the Roxbury Nightclub in uptown Charlotte is running a special promotion to incentivize getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The nightclub is offering guests a free White Claw drink in exchange for displaying proof of vaccination.

“They’re gonna run it all night. We’re gonna go past midnight if we have to and everyone who comes through the door that has a vaccination card or that can show it on their phone will get a White Claw,” said Jody Sullivan, owner of Roxbury Nightclub.

Sullivan said this is a promotion he’s had in the works for a while. He’s calling it, ‘Vax That Thang Up’, as a reference to a popular rap song. The club owner spoke to WBTV in an interview Friday evening, explaining why he’s offering the promotion.

“We want people to get vaccinated. We think it’s great for the community. It’s gonna be great for the businesses, and it’s great for your health,” said Sullivan.

North Carolina health leaders have said the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has started to rise again. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen addressed the state’s COVID-19 trends at a press conference Wednesday.

“94 percent of the cases and hospitalizations we have now are in people who are not vaccinated,” explained Cohen.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper continues to encourage North Carolinians to prioritize getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s clear that these vaccines work and they’re our best weapon to fight COVID-19 and the variants,” said Cooper at Wednesday’s press conference.

Last week, health officials in Mecklenburg County reported that 77 percent of the county’s new COVID-19 cases were in people under the age of 39. Sullivan thinks his White Claw promotion could influence that demographic.

“If White Claw doesn’t do it, I mean, that’s gonna bring hopefully some of the younger crowd out,” said Sullivan.

In addition to White Claw drinks, Sullivan said he also hopes to offer ‘free swag’ to guests next Friday.

