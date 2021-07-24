Support Local Businesses
Victim shoots back as thief takes off with her car

By Kaitlin Rust
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “The only thing she heard was not my car, bang bang bang bang, and that was it. She initially thought something happened to me,” the victim said.

It was about an hour before this grocery store delivery driver was able to call her mother back to tell her she was not the one in front of the gun.

“I didn’t mean to do it but, I mean look at my life could have been in danger too.”

It was just before 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon; she called her mother when she got to her destination on Pauline St. There was no one around and she felt uneasy when as she went to the trunk to get her groceries.

“Right at that moment, I seen a little dude slipping, young boy, no more than 16 or 17, trying to ease his way into the driver’s seat of my car. That’s when I dropped the groceries, ran to the side of my car because my initial thought was my gun. I knew what could happen, but my gun, I didn’t want him to take it and then have my gun.”

She ran to grab her gun out the driver’s side door and found herself looking into the eyes of the carjacker.

“His T-shirt was covering his face, and when he saw me, the shirt fell and he was in shock.”

Something stopped her from pulling the trigger, right then she realized he couldn’t have been any older than her son.

“I’m still in shock,” she said. “I could have shot this child. I had the opportunity and the time to do it but the thought that came across me at that moment, I couldn’t do it.......I couldn’t pull the trigger.”

He took off and she shot after him.

As reality starts to set in, she says it’s going to be hard for her to go back to work.

“It’s scary....you can’t even go to work, make an honest living because you got a bunch of little guys looking to take your vehicle, or rob you out of something you working so hard for.”

She says she hasn’t heard much from the police, she has been going to them trying to get answers as well as turning her gun in.

Trying to process all that happened, she has a message for the kid in the driver’s seat.

“Why ruin your life, possibly get killed doing what.....how far you going to get doing this, it’s sad.”

The car is a rental, a silver 2020 Nissan Kicks with Texas license plates.

If anyone has any information call police or Crimestoppers.

