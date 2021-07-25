Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

American fencer Kiefer wins women’s foil

Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States compete in the women's individual foil final competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lee Kiefer has earned the third gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women’s foil final.

Kiefer is a four-time NCAA champion at Notre Dame. She ripped off her mask after the final point and shouted “Oh my God!” She placed fifth at the 2012 London Games and was 10th at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

It’s the third Olympic gold for the U.S. fencing team. Mariel Zagunis won in saber at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

Kiefer is also a medical student at the University of Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
LMPD confirmed officers were initially called to the 100 block of North 42nd Street just after...
LMPD: Barricaded subject arrested after multi-hour standoff with SWAT
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Multiple confrontations involving LMDC inmates leads to staff injuries, officials confirm
For the first time in its 30-year history, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is off limits to...
Bardstown residents complain of being left out of revamped Kentucky Bourbon Festival
Ny’lah Linear (right), 16, died in a shooting on Cecil Avenue.
‘16 years wasn’t enough’: Mother describes holding dying teen daughter after she was shot

Latest News

Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
FORECAST: Hot and humid with storms for some today
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, July 25, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, July 25, 2021
After months of imploring people to get vaccinated, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged the...
Beshear uses ex-Trump official’s words in urging COVID shots
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Multiple confrontations involving LMDC inmates leads to staff injuries, officials confirm
Three separate incidents happening within a 12-hour period at Louisville Metro Department of...
Multiple confrontations involving LMDC inmates leads to staff injuries, officials confirm