FORECAST: Getting hotter this week

By Justin Logan
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hot and dry most of the workweek
  • Scattered storms possible by next Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated showers and storms will still be possible this evening, mainly areas south of the parkways in Kentucky. We won’t rule a stray shower overnight, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows will only get down into the low to mid 70s once again.

Monday’s storm chance is even lower as the cold front pushes south of our area. The best chance to see isolated storms will be south of I-64. It will be another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A mostly clear sky will prevail Monday night with drier and less humid air moving in from the north. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The heat starts to increase on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Thankfully the humidity will still be lower, but it will still be hot.

Most of the week will be dry and hot with highs reaching into the mid 90s at times. Our next chance for storms comes on Friday with storm chances continuing into next weekend. Temperatures will drop back closer to normal in the mid to upper 80s.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

