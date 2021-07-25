‘Future Healers’ program teaches healing to youth at UofL Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new program designed to help youth affected by violence about healing opportunities began Saturday morning at University of Louisville Hospital.

The Future Leaders pilot program started within UofL Hospital’s Trauma Institute Saturday, where around two dozen youth ambassadors between four and 13-years-old toured an outpatient operating room.

UofL Health said the program was created to teach youth about general anatomy and surgery, and to become inspired by healing work to combat patterns of violence.

The initiative was created in collaboration with the UofL School of Medicine and Christopher 2X Game Changers non-profit organization.

