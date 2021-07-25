Support Local Businesses
Ind. Conservation Officer helps woman in French Lick

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WFIE) - An Indiana Conservation Officer didn’t hesitate to help a woman stranded on a stickup in French Lick.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says Officer Zac Howerton grabbed a life jacket and swam out to a woman who found herself entangled with a fishing lure lodged in her leg.

With the help of the fire department, officials say Howerton was able to swim the woman to shore, where EMS treated her injuries.

We’re told she was very appreciative of those that helped her.

Officials say the French Lick Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department also assisted Howerton.

