Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

IOC relaxes mask rules for medalists

William Shaner of the United States puts his gold medal on after the men's 10-meter air rifle...
William Shaner of the United States puts his gold medal on after the men's 10-meter air rifle at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Olympic medalists can now remove their masks — briefly — on the podium after the International Olympic Committee relaxed its health rules.

Recognizing athletes want to smile and show emotion, the IOC is now letting them have 30 seconds of maskless time for photographs.

The IOC says this acknowledges “a unique moment in their sporting career.”

Health protocols agreed to ahead of the Tokyo Olympics to control COVID-19 infections had required all medalists to keep masks on for the whole ceremony.

The new maskless moments require athletes to stay on their own podium steps. Masks must be back on for group photos on the top step.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
LMPD confirmed officers were initially called to the 100 block of North 42nd Street just after...
LMPD: Barricaded subject arrested after multi-hour standoff with SWAT
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Multiple confrontations involving LMDC inmates leads to staff injuries, officials confirm
For the first time in its 30-year history, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is off limits to...
Bardstown residents complain of being left out of revamped Kentucky Bourbon Festival
Ny’lah Linear (right), 16, died in a shooting on Cecil Avenue.
‘16 years wasn’t enough’: Mother describes holding dying teen daughter after she was shot

Latest News

Get the latest forecast from the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team.
FORECAST: Hot and humid with storms for some today
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, July 25, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, July 25, 2021
After months of imploring people to get vaccinated, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged the...
Beshear uses ex-Trump official’s words in urging COVID shots
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Multiple confrontations involving LMDC inmates leads to staff injuries, officials confirm
Three separate incidents happening within a 12-hour period at Louisville Metro Department of...
Multiple confrontations involving LMDC inmates leads to staff injuries, officials confirm