‘It’s going to be difficult to maintain a safe environment’: JCPS Board member encourages masks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To wear or not to wear, it’s a question that garners a lot of different opinions.

JCPS parent Jill Jones tells us that question even amongst her own friends can be a bumpy one.

“It can be a prickly conversation because we all have our own opinions and we all have our own beliefs,” Jones said.

WAVE 3 News caught up with her and her family members celebrating a birthday. She’s all for masks, Jones said she works in the healthcare field and has seen the impact COVID-19 is making in Louisville.

“Masks are how we protect ourselves. And if they decide they don’t want to wear them, they need to get vaccinated,” Jones said.

On Tuesday, JCPS Board members are scheduled to vote on guidance for the upcoming school year. WAVE 3 News sat down with board member Chris Kolb, representing District 2.

“My sense is that we are heading towards a universal mandate,” Kolb said. “That’s certainly what I’m in favor of.”

Kolb feels the best way to protect students is to make everyone wear masks especially as the Delta variant is rising in the Metro.

Right now, the district is allowing those who have the vaccine to go without masks during summer programs. Keep in mind for this school year, starting August 11, classes and buses will be at full capacity.

“You know, 50 or more kids on some buses,” Kolb said. “There’s going to be 25 to 30 kids in a classroom. It’s going to be difficult to maintain a safe environment within the confines the state has given us.”

Some parents have asked why the district is not operating under a hybrid model.

“The state has to free you up to do hybrid because there is a certain number of hours in school every year you have to meet,” Kolb said.

Kolb added he hopes parents decide to vaccinate their children who are eligible before the school year in order to cut down on transmission.

“If a kid gets COVID in a classroom, almost every kid in that classroom is going to have to quarantine for a long time,” Kolb said.

Some schools in the district are currently serving as vaccine sites hoping to get the shot in the arms as many students as possible.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.