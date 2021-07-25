KSP releases identity of Owensboro man killed in two-vehicle crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police says a fatal car accident occurred on Saturday, which temporarily closed part of Highway 60 East in Henderson County.

Dispatch says the two-vehicle crash happened in the area of Highway 60 East and Tscharner Road slightly before 1 p.m.

Officials say a medical helicopter had been called to the scene.

KSP Trooper Corey King told 14 News this was a deadly crash.

According to state police, 73-year-old David F. Crabtree of Owensboro died on scene of the wreck. Troopers say for an unknown reason, Crabtree crossed the centerline and hit another car in a head-on collision.

The other driver, who KSP officials identified as 19-year-old Elizabeth Mayfield of Spotsville, was not hurt.

Trooper King says a reconstructionist was on scene, which closed the intersection for three hours.

The roadway has since reopened.

Authorities say the wreck is still under investigation.

US 60 East is back open to regular traffic. https://t.co/5Wo6B3dE0Z — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) July 24, 2021

