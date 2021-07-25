Support Local Businesses
Lexington Fire Department talks hot car safety ahead of increasing temperatures

It’s important to note that hot car deaths are 100% avoidable. If you think that you may forget, maybe leave your purse or phone in the back seat just as a reminder so that nobody gets left behind.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - So far, in 2021, there have been ten hot car deaths in the US, including one yesterday in Utah. With temperatures approaching 90 degrees multiple days this week, it’s important to be mindful when getting out of your vehicle.

“We respond every summer to people being locked in cars or locked out of cars, and it’s important that we just respond as quickly as possible,” said Jordan Saas, Battalion Chief.

Heatstroke can occur in vehicles even with temperatures as low as 57 degrees. Once internal body temperatures exceed 104 degrees, organs began to fail.

“Since 1998, there have been over 900 vehicular heat stroke-related deaths because people have forgotten or kids have gotten in the car on their own,” said Saas.

Also, if you ever happen to see a child in a car or animal on a hot day, it’s important to call 911.

***Before you start smashing out any windows, it’s important to check out the full KSR rule for protection***

This situation is important to Chief Saas as he’s always thinking of his own children in these situations.

“I preach to myself first that these babies are mine, and I want to make sure that they’re as safe as possible, and I can do that by not forgetting them,” said Saas.

It’s important to note that hot car deaths are 100% avoidable. If you think that you may forget, maybe leave your purse or phone in the back seat just as a reminder so that nobody gets left behind.

