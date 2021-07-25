Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Lilly King finishes 3rd in 100m breaststroke prelims in Tokyo, advances to semi-finals

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WFIE) - Evansville’s Lilly King won the sixth and final heat in the 100m breaststroke.

She finished with a time of 1:05.55, which is the third-fastest time of the heats.

Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa swam the fastest race in the heats, setting an Olympic record with a time of 1:04.82.

Coverage for the U.S swimming team starts Sunday evening at 8:30.

[READ: Lilly King shares schedule for Olympic swim times]

You can watch the race live on WFIE.

Click here for more Tokyo Olympic coverage.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
LMPD confirmed officers were initially called to the 100 block of North 42nd Street just after...
LMPD: Barricaded subject arrested after multi-hour standoff with SWAT
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Multiple confrontations involving LMDC inmates leads to staff injuries, officials confirm
For the first time in its 30-year history, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is off limits to...
Bardstown residents complain of being left out of revamped Kentucky Bourbon Festival
Ny’lah Linear (right), 16, died in a shooting on Cecil Avenue.
‘16 years wasn’t enough’: Mother describes holding dying teen daughter after she was shot

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Kiefer earns 3rd American fencing gold ever with foil win
Anastasija Zolotic of the United States celebrates as she holds the American flag after winning...
Zolotic wins gold for US in taekwondo
William Shaner of the United States puts his gold medal on after the men's 10-meter air rifle...
IOC relaxes mask rules for medalists