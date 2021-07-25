New Albany officials searching for missing 73-year-old man

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department is seeking a missing 73-year-old man last seen early Sunday morning.

NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said that William Hicks was last seen on Silvercrest Court in New Albany around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Hicks is described as 5 foot 4 inches, weighing 145 pounds. He has gray hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and white shoes.

Police said Hicks has a medical condition that requires regular treatment that he has gone without.

Anyone with any information on Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to call New Albany Police at (812) 944-6411.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.