Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Rare two-headed sea turtle found at SC state park

A loggerhead hatchling with two heads was found last week at Edisto Beach State Park, according...
A loggerhead hatchling with two heads was found last week at Edisto Beach State Park, according to officials.(South Carolina State Parks / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Workers at one South Carolina state park came across a rare occurrence in nature last week.

State officials said workers and volunteers at Edisto Beach State Park were conducting a normal inventory of turtle nests when noticed three loggerhead hatchlings still in a chamber.

What they came to find out, however, was that one of the hatchlings actually had two heads.

According to experts, it’s the result of a genetic mutation.

Other two-headed hatchlings have been found at state parks in the past, but it’s the first recorded at Edisto Beach State Park.

After taking a few photos to mark the occasion, the hatchling and two others found were safely released into the ocean.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
LMPD confirmed officers were initially called to the 100 block of North 42nd Street just after...
LMPD: Barricaded subject arrested after multi-hour standoff with SWAT
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Multiple confrontations involving LMDC inmates leads to staff injuries, officials confirm
For the first time in its 30-year history, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is off limits to...
Bardstown residents complain of being left out of revamped Kentucky Bourbon Festival
Damani Willis’ mother says that her son was shot in Detroit while visiting his father for...
‘He’s traumatized’: Community gives back after 11-year-old from Louisville shot multiple times

Latest News

It’s important to note that hot car deaths are 100% avoidable. If you think that you may...
Lexington Fire Department talks hot car safety ahead of increasing temperatures
The program debuted Saturday with around two dozen youth ambassadors between four and...
‘Future Healers’ program teaches healing to youth at UofL Hospital
Ind. Conservation Officer helps woman in French Lick
Ind. Conservation Officer helps woman hurt in French Lick
NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said that William Hicks was last seen on Silvercrest Court in New Albany...
UPDATE: 73-year-old New Albany man found safe