UPDATE: 73-year-old New Albany man found safe

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department has located a missing 73-year-old man who last seen early Sunday morning.

NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said William Hicks was reported missing and last seen on Silvercrest Court in New Albany around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Bailey confirmed Hicks was located in a wooded area near Silvercrest. Hicks was found conscious and is currently receiving medical treatment.

New Albany Police thanked the public for their assistance in finding Hicks.

