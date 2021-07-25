Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UPDATE: 73-year-old New Albany man found safe

NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said that William Hicks was last seen on Silvercrest Court in New Albany...
NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said that William Hicks was last seen on Silvercrest Court in New Albany around 3 a.m. Sunday.(New Albany Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department has located a missing 73-year-old man who last seen early Sunday morning.

NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said William Hicks was reported missing and last seen on Silvercrest Court in New Albany around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Bailey confirmed Hicks was located in a wooded area near Silvercrest. Hicks was found conscious and is currently receiving medical treatment.

New Albany Police thanked the public for their assistance in finding Hicks.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
LMPD confirmed officers were initially called to the 100 block of North 42nd Street just after...
LMPD: Barricaded subject arrested after multi-hour standoff with SWAT
Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Multiple confrontations involving LMDC inmates leads to staff injuries, officials confirm
For the first time in its 30-year history, the Kentucky Bourbon Festival is off limits to...
Bardstown residents complain of being left out of revamped Kentucky Bourbon Festival
Damani Willis’ mother says that her son was shot in Detroit while visiting his father for...
‘He’s traumatized’: Community gives back after 11-year-old from Louisville shot multiple times

Latest News

After months of imploring people to get vaccinated, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged the...
Beshear uses ex-Trump official’s words in urging COVID shots
Dispatch says the crash happened in the area of Highway 60 East and Tscharner Road in Henderson...
KSP releases identity of Owensboro man killed in two-vehicle crash in Henderson Co.
Gov. Andy Beshear has said he intends to seek a second term in 2023.
Governor to skip Kentucky’s Fancy Farm picnic
#MoveOver Campaign
KSP urging drivers to #MoveOver for emergency personnel working on side of the road