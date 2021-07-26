Are face masks back in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two months after the CDC announced vaccinated people don’t have to wear a mask, many in Louisville are putting theirs back on, WAVE 3 News observed.

Linda Fischer told WAVE 3 News after she received the COVID-19 vaccine, she stopped wearing masks, but now that’s changed.

“Because of that variant, the Delta variant, I’m just hesitant again,” Fischer said. “There’s too many people unvaccinated, and I don’t know if they keep getting it how much worse this variant will get, and if it’ll affect me.”

Another Louisville resident, Cathy Abbott, has never stopped wearing her mask.

“I have a husband that’s had a stroke, and I have COPD,” Abbott said. “We’ve been vaccinated, but I’m a retired nurse and I want to be safe. Getting sick with it, since I’m already compromised is a death sentence.”

Both Fischer and Abbott wore their masks voluntarily on Monday, but if case numbers continue to rise they might not have the choice in the future.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the CDC is actively considering recommending another mask mandate, even for fully vaccinated people. Other groups and municipalities are considering the same. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recently told reporters during a Team Kentucky press conference he won’t rule out future COVID-19 mandates. In addition, on Friday, the Catholic Diocese of Lexington advised its priests that it would be “very appropriate to consider requiring masks at mass again.”

In preparation for the upcoming school year, Jefferson County Public Schools will soon consider what mask rules, if any, the district will put in place for students and staff this Fall.

“My sense is that we’re headed toward a universal mask mandate,” board member Chris Kolb said. “That’s certainly what I’m in favor of, it’s what the CDC says we need to be doing, and the state guidance as well.”

The Jefferson County Board of Education will vote on a masking measure Tuesday.

