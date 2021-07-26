‘Boogaloo Bois’ member sentenced for causing riots during Louisville protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An extremist militia member was sentenced in federal court for his part in inciting riots in Louisville.

John Subleski is said to be a member of the ‘Boogaloo Bois,’ according to FBI investigators. As part of his crimes, Subleski admitted to shooting at an SUV on Main and 2nd Streets during protests in the summer of 2020 in response to the death of Breonna Taylor.

The FBI’s criminal complaint against Subleski state that he had plans to storm LMPD and other local government buildings. The documents included pictures of him in tactical gear, holding long guns, and pointing a rifle from his Louisville apartment window at unsuspecting targets below. He was also known for wearing a vest that said “security” during protests.

The FBI arrested two men identified as members of two militia groups that took part in violent riots in downtown Louisville last summer, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters learned Thursday.

As part of his plea agreement, Subleski admitted to promoting violence during the protests.

Subleski received credit for his time served in prison, as well as three years of supervised release. He also had to surrender his guns, tactical equipment, and ammunition as part of his sentence.

