Condemned floor brought back to life at Academy @ Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The third floor of the Academy @ Shawnee was so neglected that it was condemned and placed off limits for decades. Monday, we got a first look at the new and improved space after a $42 million facelift.

Since the 1980s, the third floor at the Academy @ Shawnee was known as spooky, haunted and condemned. There were crumbling walls, dilapidated floors, broken doors and windows, and graffiti on every exposed inch of the notorious space. Two years ago, the JCPS board approved renovations for the entire Academy @ Shawnee building, including the third floor.

“I’m so excited for our students to be able to fully see this third floor,” Kymberly Price, principal of the Academy @ Shawnee said. “They thought [it] was haunted which it probably was. There was a lot of dead birds here, rodents, in fact at one time they really did have a haunted house up here.”

This photo show an area of the once-condemned third floor at the Academy @ Shawnee before the $42 million renovation to make the space usable again. (Source: JCPS/WAVE 3 News Archives)

The third floor was forbidden for generations of students, including Chester King who walked every hall as a graduate of the class of 1992.

“I actually saw this third floor when it was tore up,” King said. “It was tore up from the floor up.”

Now in 2021, contractors were surprised by how much paint was needed to cover the graffiti. There were challenges with leaks and they tried to save as many of the one-of-a-kind terrazzo floors, antique doors, and architectural aspects they simply don’t make anymore.

How and why did this did it take so long to realize something had to change? Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said as a former teacher at the school, it was the student assignment plan in 1984 and a condemned floor that led to low enrollment and the belief that with less enrollment there was no need to fix the floor.

“It doesn’t matter how many students are in this building. It doesn’t matter to me the enrollment.” Pollio said. “The children in this building the teachers in this building the community deserves a building that does not have a condemned third floor.

Pollio said the investment in Shawnee demonstrate the districts’ dedication to improving the community, especially West Louisville. Price said students will have access to every part of the third floor. It’s set up for Academy classes for math, science, social studies, and seminar rooms.

There’s an open house for the community to see all the improvement next Thursday, August 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

