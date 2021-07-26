Support Local Businesses
Family wins bid to participate in LMPD Bomb Squad training

By Ken Baker
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WAVE) - If the Louisville Metro Police Department Bomb Squad shows up to an investigation, it’s typically a sign of something serious.

“We respond to all the surrounding counties and if there is something major that goes on in the state, we will respond to help them out just because it’s a very specialized position,” Sergeant Chris McMichael said.

McMichael is the LMPD Bomb Squad commander. Each year, the Bomb Squad responds to 300 to 250 emergencies, and there are 16 members, many of whom work in other departments at LMPD.

“It’s a very specialized position,” McMichael said. “It’s a specialized job and just anybody can’t do it.”

During the team’s training on Monday in Crestwood, they demonstrated how they handle explosives as soon as they are called to a scene.

“We don’t do it like the TV shows it, cutting wires and stuff like that,” McMichael said. “If we can detonate it somewhere safely, then we will detonate it.”

Every year, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation holds Boot, Badges, and Bids, an event where civilians can bid on a chance to join the Bomb Squad at their training for a few hours. This year, Harry Hatfield, his wife, and daughter were the winning family.

“Once you are in there, if you have any sense of claustrophobia, you wouldn’t enjoy it,” Hatfield said. “These guys have been great. Showing is what they do, how they do, it all their equipment — it’s really nice.”

The equipment includes the team’s two robots, Bud and Bob. They can lift up to 300 pounds, shoot water, open doors, and climb stairs. They are also used in SWAT situations to talk to a suspect.

