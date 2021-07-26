FORECAST: Heat builds and so will the humidity, eventually

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT : Highs will ease into the mid to upper 90s by Thursday; heat index over 100° at times

RELIEF : Scattered storms Friday will bring needed rain to some & cooler temps in the 80s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cold front that passed to our south on Monday won’t bring much in the way of relief. It will prevent the humidity from building back as fast, but temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s. Skies will be mainly clear overnight.

Tuesday looks a degree or two hotter thanks to drier air in place, helping the atmosphere heat up more efficiently. It’ll be mostly sunny in the afternoon with an air quality alert in place - reaching into the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

Expect a few clouds from time to time Tuesday night, but otherwise it will be warm with lows in the low 70s for most.

Wednesday is a very hot day with highs in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will creep closer to 100 degrees as more humidity flows into our region during the day.

Our next chance for storms comes on Friday with storm chances continuing into next weekend. Temperatures will drop back closer to normal in the mid to upper 80s.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.