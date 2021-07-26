Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: A stretch of 90-degree days ahead

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: Actual highs will ease into the mid to upper 90s by Thursday; Heat index over 100° at times
  • RAIN CHANCES: Spotty in the short term, otherwise, we’ll have to wait until Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a mostly clear and quiet night ahead for us as lows get down into the lower 70s. It won’t be quite as muggy by Tuesday morning thanks to drier air filtering in from the north tonight.

Tuesday looks a degree or two hotter thanks to drier air in place, helping the atmosphere heat up more efficiently. It’ll be mostly sunny in the afternoon with an air quality alert in place - reaching into the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

A few clouds from time to time Tuesday night, otherwise warm with lows in the low 70s for most.

Wednesday is a very hot day with highs in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will creep closer to 100 degrees as more humidity flows into our region during the day.

Our next chance for storms comes on Friday with storm chances continuing into next weekend. Temperatures will drop back closer to normal in the mid to upper 80s.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, July 26, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, July 26, 2021

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Damani Willis’ mother says that her son was shot in Detroit while visiting his father for...
‘He’s traumatized’: Community gives back after 11-year-old from Louisville shot multiple times
On Tuesday, JCPS Board members are scheduled to vote on guidance for the upcoming school year.
‘It’s going to be difficult to maintain a safe environment’: JCPS Board member encourages masks
Calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside...
LMPD: Man shot and killed at south Louisville business park, suspect in custody
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, July 26, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Monday afternoon, July 26, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/26
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/26
WAVE Daily Live Wx Blog - clipped version
Summer heat and humidity can take a toll on our bodies.
Behind the Forecast: How heat and humidity can make exercise dangerous