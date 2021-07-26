FORECAST: A stretch of 90-degree days ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT: Actual highs will ease into the mid to upper 90s by Thursday; Heat index over 100° at times

RAIN CHANCES: Spotty in the short term, otherwise, we’ll have to wait until Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a mostly clear and quiet night ahead for us as lows get down into the lower 70s. It won’t be quite as muggy by Tuesday morning thanks to drier air filtering in from the north tonight.

Tuesday looks a degree or two hotter thanks to drier air in place, helping the atmosphere heat up more efficiently. It’ll be mostly sunny in the afternoon with an air quality alert in place - reaching into the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

A few clouds from time to time Tuesday night, otherwise warm with lows in the low 70s for most.

Wednesday is a very hot day with highs in the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will creep closer to 100 degrees as more humidity flows into our region during the day.

Our next chance for storms comes on Friday with storm chances continuing into next weekend. Temperatures will drop back closer to normal in the mid to upper 80s.

