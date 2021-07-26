Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: A week full of 90-degree days ahead

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT: Actual highs will ease into the mid to upper 90s by Thursday; Heat index over 100° at times
  • RAIN CHANCES: Spotty in the short term, otherwise, we’ll have to wait until Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hot day ahead with highs into the lower 90s. The heat index will climb a few notches above those numbers to push the feels like temperature closer to about 96 degrees. There’s only a slight chance of a thunderstorm developing.

A mostly clear sky will prevail Monday night with drier and less humid air moving in from the north. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The heat will continue to slowly build upward on Tuesday. Highs into the mid-90s are looking likely, especially for the metro.

A few clouds from time to time Tuesday night with lows in the 70s.

