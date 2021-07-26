Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Former LMAS employee facing charges for operating without proper permits

The owner of a private company requesting a $99 payment to pick up stray pets was a former LMAS...
The owner of a private company requesting a $99 payment to pick up stray pets was a former LMAS employee.(WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Animal Services employee and owner of a private, for-profit animal control company is facing state charges.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife issued Beau Gast a citation, charging him with handling wildlife without the proper permits. According to the citation, Gast admitted to picking up traps his company had placed while he was not permitted to do so.

According to Kentucky state law, in order to handle nuisance wildlife in Kentucky, an individual needs to possess a valid Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator permit. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife documents show Gast’s permit expired in February 2017, meaning if he was personally handling or transporting nuisance wildlife, it’s in violation.

Gast’s company, Jefferson County Animal Control, is a private company that primarily removes nuisance wildlife but recently expanded to pick up stray dogs and cats.

Personnel paperwork shows Gast served as an animal control officer with LMAS in 2015 and 2016, but was fired and listed as “Do Not Rehire” after receiving two written warnings and one written reprimand in his time there. One reprimand accused Gast of cleaning the dog kennels improperly, possibly contaminating the animals’ drinking water.

Weeks ago, Gast told WAVE 3 News over the phone a technician who owned the proper paperwork used to work for Jefferson County Animal Control, but has since left the company.

“I have applied for that permit to reinstate that permit so that I can go out in the field and do that,” Gast said.

Gast is due in arraignment court in Louisville on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Damani Willis’ mother says that her son was shot in Detroit while visiting his father for...
‘He’s traumatized’: Community gives back after 11-year-old from Louisville shot multiple times
On Tuesday, JCPS Board members are scheduled to vote on guidance for the upcoming school year.
‘It’s going to be difficult to maintain a safe environment’: JCPS Board member encourages masks
Calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside...
LMPD: Man shot and killed at south Louisville business park, suspect in custody
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial

Latest News

Calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside...
LMPD: Man shot and killed at south Louisville business park, suspect in custody
Calls came in around 1 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Rochester Drive, just off of Southside...
LMPD: Man shot and killed at south Louisville business park, suspect in custody
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Summer Wells’ brothers taken by DCS, according to new report
The FBI’s criminal complaint against John Subleski state that he had plans to storm LMPD and...
‘Boogaloo Bois’ member sentenced for causing riots during Louisville protests