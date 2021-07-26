Former LMAS employee facing charges for operating without proper permits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Louisville Metro Animal Services employee and owner of a private, for-profit animal control company is facing state charges.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife issued Beau Gast a citation, charging him with handling wildlife without the proper permits. According to the citation, Gast admitted to picking up traps his company had placed while he was not permitted to do so.

According to Kentucky state law, in order to handle nuisance wildlife in Kentucky, an individual needs to possess a valid Nuisance Wildlife Control Operator permit. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife documents show Gast’s permit expired in February 2017, meaning if he was personally handling or transporting nuisance wildlife, it’s in violation.

Gast’s company, Jefferson County Animal Control, is a private company that primarily removes nuisance wildlife but recently expanded to pick up stray dogs and cats.

Personnel paperwork shows Gast served as an animal control officer with LMAS in 2015 and 2016, but was fired and listed as “Do Not Rehire” after receiving two written warnings and one written reprimand in his time there. One reprimand accused Gast of cleaning the dog kennels improperly, possibly contaminating the animals’ drinking water.

Weeks ago, Gast told WAVE 3 News over the phone a technician who owned the proper paperwork used to work for Jefferson County Animal Control, but has since left the company.

“I have applied for that permit to reinstate that permit so that I can go out in the field and do that,” Gast said.

Gast is due in arraignment court in Louisville on Thursday.

